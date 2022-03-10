Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biodesix were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biodesix by 35.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 95,757 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Biodesix by 155.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 65,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Biodesix by 156.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60,843 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Biodesix by 363.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 34,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biodesix in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, lowered their target price on Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

In related news, Director Charles M. Watts purchased 5,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $25,117.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDSX opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.41. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

