Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,034 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBCN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter worth about $2,257,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 146.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 57,387 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

