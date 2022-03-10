Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.080-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE GTY traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.27. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 120.59%.

GTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Getty Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty (Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.