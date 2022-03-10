Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 184,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,500,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

GEVO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $915.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

