Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Down 9.7%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 320,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,619,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

GEVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $840.28 million, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.78.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,386,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,577,000 after acquiring an additional 581,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 153,785 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 242,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

