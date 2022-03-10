Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.69

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and traded as high as $20.00. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBNXF shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

