Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.46

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.46 and traded as high as C$25.40. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$25.01, with a volume of 436,237 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GEI shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.46. The firm has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 144.33%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

