GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.06. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

