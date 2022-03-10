Gilma Saravia Sells 816 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) insider Gilma Saravia sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $52,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ALTR opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.58. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,302,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,534 shares of the software’s stock valued at $350,996,000 after acquiring an additional 235,385 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,518 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,600,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $664,952,000 after acquiring an additional 419,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,789 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

About Altair Engineering (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

