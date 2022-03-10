Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 5,360 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.32. 324,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,385,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $34.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 132.26%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

