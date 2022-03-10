Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($55.43) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.62. 137,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 37.73%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

