Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,425 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 117,132 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.59. 392,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,550,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

