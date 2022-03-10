Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,513 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 473,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 246,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,917 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $23.11 on Thursday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23.

