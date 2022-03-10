GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $104.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $185,683.50 and approximately $104.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,924.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.97 or 0.06511984 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.82 or 0.00256138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.20 or 0.00735997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014197 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00067555 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.34 or 0.00450442 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.00339472 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.