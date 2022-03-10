GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $104.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $185,683.50 and approximately $104.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,924.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.97 or 0.06511984 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.82 or 0.00256138 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.20 or 0.00735997 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014197 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00067555 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.34 or 0.00450442 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007035 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.00339472 BTC.
GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “
