Globe Life Inc. (GL) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on April 29th

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2075 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Globe Life has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $97.45 on Thursday. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.73.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,376 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,059. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

