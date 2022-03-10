Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOGO. Roth Capital increased their target price on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Gogo stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,446. Gogo has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.51. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 234,276 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,376,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,974 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,214,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,917,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,497,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,906,000 after purchasing an additional 182,063 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

