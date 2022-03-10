Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,370,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the January 31st total of 9,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of GFI opened at $16.35 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1738 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $13.80 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
