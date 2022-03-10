Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GFI. Investec raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gold Fields from $13.80 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

GFI stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,559,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,199,105. Gold Fields has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,261,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after buying an additional 239,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,609 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,226,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after buying an additional 523,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

