Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sells 1,756 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $551,652.50.

WDAY traded up $13.63 on Wednesday, reaching $233.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,684. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.90 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.11. The company has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,335.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.83.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

