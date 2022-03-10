Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Update

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 931.8% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,403,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMER traded up 0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.06. 128,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,198. Good Gaming has a 12-month low of 0.02 and a 12-month high of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.19.

