GPM Growth Investors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 150,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,686. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $67.29.

