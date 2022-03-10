GPM Growth Investors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.2% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,371.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

VCIT stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.74. 264,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,866,757. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.63. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.16 and a 12-month high of $96.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

