GPM Growth Investors Inc. Sells 913 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for about 3.0% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its position in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.91. 107,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,588,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $37.48 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.