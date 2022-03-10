Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AJX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.76. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Great Ajax by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Great Ajax by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Great Ajax by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

