Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $8.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.19. 30,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,909. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $164.11 and a 12 month high of $228.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $327.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 689.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 43,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 18.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

