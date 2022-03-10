Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 156.19% from the stock’s current price.

Guardion Health Sciences stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Guardion Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 83.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 485,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 2,326.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 313,509 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 68.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 237,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals & Medical Devices.

