Guess? (NYSE:GES) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Guess? have underperformed the industry in the past year. The pandemic-related disruptions continue to impact the company’s operations. Although third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues increased year over year, the company continued to witness challenges related to lower store traffic as well as capacity restrictions. For the fiscal fourth quarter, Guess? expects revenues to be down mid-single digits from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Nevertheless, the company benefits from its solid digital business, which performed well in the fiscal third quarter. Guess? is on track to make progress in its customer-centric initiatives, which includes omnichannel capabilities as well as advanced data analytics and customer segmentation. Management is committed to its six key strategies and has made remarkable progress against each of them.”

NYSE GES opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. Guess? has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other Guess? news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Guess? during the second quarter worth $506,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 38.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 157,855 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 76.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 83.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 334,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 151,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 10.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. 66.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

