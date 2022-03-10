Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GWRE traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.51. 5,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,434. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.43. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

GWRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.75.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $269,570.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

