Guild Investment Management Inc. Buys 30,010 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,010 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Energy Fuels worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UUUU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,135,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,091,000 after acquiring an additional 193,360 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,849,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,013 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 933,333 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.72. 736,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

