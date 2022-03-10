Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Guild Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the period. Global X Copper Miners ETF comprises 2.3% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,292,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,800 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,075,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after acquiring an additional 185,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 169,093 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,501,000 after acquiring an additional 185,128 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 343,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 84,435 shares during the period.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,548. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $46.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.