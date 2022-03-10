Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Guild Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 6.3% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,949,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,686,000 after buying an additional 318,835 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $174,757,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,835,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,565,000 after buying an additional 488,926 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,092,000 after buying an additional 61,237 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,470,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,355,582. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

