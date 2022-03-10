Guild Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Guild Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 100,790 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Cognyte Software worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Shares of CGNT traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,099. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $33.37. The company has a market cap of $748.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGNT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.87.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.