Guild Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)

Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in IronNet during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

In related news, Director Michael J. Rogers purchased 13,297 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $46,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John M. Keane purchased 25,000 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

NYSE:IRNT traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 55,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,200,905. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87. IronNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IronNet, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

