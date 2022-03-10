Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Short Interest Down 17.6% in February

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 134,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $73.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $5.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HALL. StockNews.com began coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 29.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 31,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

