Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.10

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.21, with a volume of 2281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.20 price target on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

