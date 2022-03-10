Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HASI. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.88.

NYSE HASI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.67. 9,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,024. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.59%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 208,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

