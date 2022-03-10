Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €145.70 by Barclays

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €145.70 ($158.37) price objective from Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HNR1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($222.83) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($217.39) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($206.52) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €182.69 ($198.58).

Hannover Rück stock opened at €151.70 ($164.89) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €168.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of €162.04. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a one year high of €116.37 ($126.49).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

