Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Shares Down 2.5%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$39.50 and last traded at C$39.80. Approximately 105,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 95,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HDI shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$75.50 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.07.

The firm has a market cap of C$958.30 million and a P/E ratio of 8.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.55%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

