Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,168. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on HBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,969 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 31,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

