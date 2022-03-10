Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.
Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,168. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $8.75.
Several equities analysts have commented on HBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About Harvard Bioscience (Get Rating)
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.
