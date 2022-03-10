Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HWBK stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $168.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

