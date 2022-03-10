Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
HWBK stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $168.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter.
About Hawthorn Bancshares (Get Rating)
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.
