Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.37

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.37 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%.

Hays Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

