HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Announces Earnings Results

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.47 and a beta of 0.76. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $139.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 571.45%.

In related news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,112,000 after acquiring an additional 154,565 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCI Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

