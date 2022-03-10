HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $59.63, but opened at $63.72. HCI Group shares last traded at $66.26, with a volume of 128 shares changing hands.

The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. HCI Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 1.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on HCI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

In other news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HCI Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,112,000 after purchasing an additional 154,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HCI Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,811,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in HCI Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,219,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $658.63 million, a PE ratio of 103.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

