Head-To-Head Comparison: WNS (NYSE:WNS) versus Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

WNS has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 0 6 0 3.00 Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

WNS currently has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.65%. Liquidity Services has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.62%. Given Liquidity Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than WNS.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $912.60 million 4.51 $102.62 million $2.37 35.56 Liquidity Services $257.53 million 2.40 $50.95 million $1.42 12.28

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WNS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Liquidity Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 11.44% 19.13% 12.01% Liquidity Services 18.64% 25.31% 12.56%

Summary

WNS beats Liquidity Services on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WNS (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments. The WNS Global BPM is delivered out of its delivery centers in China Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. The WNS Auto Claims BPM segment offers fault and non-fault repairs and legal services in relation to personal injury claims. The company was founded by Alan Stephen Dunning, David Charles Tibble and Neeraj Bhargava on February 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Liquidity Services (Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace. The CAG segment offers managed and self-directed service solutions to sellers and consists of marketplaces that enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and idle assets. CAG also offers a suite of services that includes surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, and marketing. The RSCG segment consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the U.S. and Canada to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets. Its services also include returns management, asset recovery, and e-commerce services. The Machinio segment operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine

