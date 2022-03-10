Head to Head Survey: FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -26.27% -11.01% Hippo N/A N/A N/A

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FG Financial Group and Hippo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75

Hippo has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 183.51%. Given Hippo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FG Financial Group and Hippo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $5.60 million 3.08 -$22.46 million N/A N/A Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Hippo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FG Financial Group.

Summary

Hippo beats FG Financial Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG Financial Group (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

About Hippo (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

