Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CAO Sells $11,589.54 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) CAO Jason Alger sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $11,589.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HCAT opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 70,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,788,000 after purchasing an additional 167,804 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 260,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

