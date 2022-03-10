HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $198.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) to post $198.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $204.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.40 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $188.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $752.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $741.66 million to $757.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $813.99 million, with estimates ranging from $766.15 million to $830.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

HQY traded down $1.51 on Monday, hitting $52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,160. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -771.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.06. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Adrian T. Dillon purchased 12,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $258,806.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

