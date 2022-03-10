Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) Insider Sells A$34,907.91 in Stock

Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA – Get Rating) insider Darren Stewart sold 18,087 shares of Healthia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.93 ($1.41), for a total transaction of A$34,907.91 ($25,480.23).
The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10.
Healthia Company Profile (Get Rating)
