Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hemisphere Media Group stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hemisphere Media Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $14.44.

In other Hemisphere Media Group news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $30,846.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 618,922 shares of company stock worth $4,255,259. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMTV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

