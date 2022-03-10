Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Hemisphere Media Group stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hemisphere Media Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $14.44.
In other Hemisphere Media Group news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $30,846.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 618,922 shares of company stock worth $4,255,259. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Hemisphere Media Group (Get Rating)
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.
