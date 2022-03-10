Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.44 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.750 EPS.

Shares of HLF traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.75. 1,048,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,897. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.09. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $55.78.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,236,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,625,000 after purchasing an additional 230,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 107,102 shares during the period.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.